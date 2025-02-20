Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. Has $6.46 Million Position in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG)

Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 257,215 shares of the company’s stock after selling 761 shares during the quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc.’s holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF were worth $6,460,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 2.6% in the third quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $532,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 3.8% in the third quarter. Trademark Financial Management LLC now owns 21,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $545,000 after acquiring an additional 786 shares during the last quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 155,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,912,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 6.1% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 40,731 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,022,000 after acquiring an additional 2,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000.

NASDAQ VRIG opened at $25.17 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.12. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a 12-month low of $25.03 and a 12-month high of $25.24.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st were paid a $0.1141 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

