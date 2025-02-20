Truist Financial Corp Increases Stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Truist Financial Corp lifted its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 386,267 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,182 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Rollins were worth $17,903,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC raised its position in shares of Rollins by 4,272.2% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 769 shares during the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Rollins by 57.8% in the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 890 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 326 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP purchased a new position in shares of Rollins in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Intact Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Rollins during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $71,000. 51.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on ROL. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $52.00 price target on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Barclays began coverage on shares of Rollins in a research report on Monday, November 4th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $50.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $56.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. StockNews.com raised shares of Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Rollins from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.00.

Shares of NYSE ROL opened at $50.79 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.91 and a beta of 0.76. Rollins, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.76 and a 12 month high of $52.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $49.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.62.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23. Rollins had a net margin of 13.76% and a return on equity of 37.94%. Analysts expect that Rollins, Inc. will post 1.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.165 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio is currently 68.75%.

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

