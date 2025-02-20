763 Shares in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Purchased by Citizens & Northern Corp

Citizens & Northern Corp bought a new position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 763 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock, valued at approximately $241,000.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of V. Peterson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Reston Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 3rd quarter worth about $31,000. POM Investment Strategies LLC increased its stake in Visa by 48.5% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 98 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Visa in the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. 82.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Visa Stock Down 0.5 %
Shares of Visa stock opened at $354.95 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $659.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.78, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $327.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $301.05. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $357.15.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 11th will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 11th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.66%. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 23.79%.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho lifted their price target on Visa from $279.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Barclays lifted their price target on Visa from $361.00 to $396.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer lifted their target price on Visa from $375.00 to $390.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Citigroup lifted their target price on Visa from $354.00 to $393.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Visa from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $354.73.
Insider Activity
In other news, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 2,171 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.97, for a total value of $668,602.87. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 17,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,510,815.18. This represents a 10.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 33,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.77, for a total value of $11,801,589.57. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 36,566 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,789,689.82. This represents a 47.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 58,056 shares of company stock valued at $19,830,050. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Company Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
