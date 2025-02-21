NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Given New $28.00 Price Target at Roth Mkm

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Roth Mkm from $27.00 to $28.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the business services provider’s stock. Roth Mkm’s target price points to a potential upside of 57.18% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on NVEE. StockNews.com lowered shares of NV5 Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of NV5 Global from $26.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th.

NASDAQ NVEE traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $17.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 371,024 shares, compared to its average volume of 412,535. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.23. NV5 Global has a 52 week low of $16.77 and a 52 week high of $27.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The business services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.02). NV5 Global had a return on equity of 9.45% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm had revenue of $246.52 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.46 million. Equities analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 1.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NV5 Global announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Monday, January 6th that allows the company to repurchase $20.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the business services provider to reacquire up to 1.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other NV5 Global news, VP Richard Tong sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.08, for a total transaction of $401,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 45,584 shares in the company, valued at approximately $915,326.72. This trade represents a 30.50 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 12.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NVEE. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 288.4% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,761,947 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $70,875,000 after acquiring an additional 2,793,280 shares in the last quarter. Cercano Management LLC lifted its stake in NV5 Global by 208.8% during the 4th quarter. Cercano Management LLC now owns 3,925,599 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $73,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,654,405 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 310.6% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,514,316 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,370,000 after purchasing an additional 1,901,998 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 322.4% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,147,358 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,639,014 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of NV5 Global by 1,572.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,510,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,420,417 shares during the period. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NV5 Global, Inc provides technology, conformity assessment, consulting solutions, and software applications to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, utility services, construction, real estate, environmental, and geospatial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Infrastructure; Building, Technology & Sciences; and Geospatial Solutions.

