Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC) Shares Sold by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp lowered its stake in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (NYSEARCA:VDC – Free Report) by 0.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 106,312 shares of the company’s stock after selling 702 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF were worth $22,472,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of VDC. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF by 21,241.7% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 239,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,526,000 after buying an additional 237,907 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,916,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $12,214,000. Blackston Financial Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the third quarter valued at about $10,807,000. Finally, Kingsview Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $3,756,000.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VDC opened at $223.21 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.58 and a beta of 0.48. Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF has a one year low of $194.38 and a one year high of $224.40. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $214.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $215.80.

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Consumer Staples ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Consumer Staples Index Fund, which seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Consumer Staples 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the consumer staples sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

