Venturi Wealth Management LLC Purchases 2,852 Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited (NYSE:CP – Free Report) (TSE:CP) by 45.6% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 9,113 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City were worth $660,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CP. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Kansas City by 246.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the period. FSA Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. YANKCOM Partnership bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in Canadian Pacific Kansas City in the 3rd quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have weighed in on CP shares. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $94.00 to $91.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $92.00 to $90.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City from $88.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Canadian Pacific Kansas City currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $95.45.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Stock Performance

Shares of Canadian Pacific Kansas City stock opened at $78.32 on Thursday. Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited has a fifty-two week low of $70.89 and a fifty-two week high of $91.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.53 and a quick ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $75.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $78.58.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City (NYSE:CP – Get Free Report) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The transportation company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.26. Canadian Pacific Kansas City had a net margin of 25.51% and a return on equity of 8.86%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited will post 3.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.1318 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 28th. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.67%. Canadian Pacific Kansas City’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.62%.

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Profile

Canadian Pacific Kansas City Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; merchandise freight, such as forest products, energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals, consumer products, and automotive; and intermodal traffic comprising retail goods in overseas containers.

