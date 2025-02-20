Venturi Wealth Management LLC Sells 5,651 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Venturi Wealth Management LLC decreased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Free Report) by 26.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,531 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,651 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $743,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthNavi Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 46,095,601 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,434,309,000 after acquiring an additional 2,436,012 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 22,283,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,176,781,000 after acquiring an additional 954,457 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.2% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 16,431,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $867,773,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103,351 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 15,432,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $814,998,000 after acquiring an additional 1,700,587 shares during the period. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. increased its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 11,643,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $556,816,000 after acquiring an additional 659,713 shares during the period.

VEA opened at $51.41 on Thursday. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $46.79 and a twelve month high of $53.40. The company has a fifty day moving average of $49.24 and a 200-day moving average of $50.29. The stock has a market cap of $134.69 billion, a PE ratio of 13.32 and a beta of 0.88.

The Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund (VEA) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of large-, mid- and small-cap stocks from developed markets outside the US. VEA was launched on Jul 20, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

