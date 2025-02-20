CIBC Asset Management Inc Increases Stock Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

CIBC Asset Management Inc grew its position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report) by 4.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 66,039 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,821 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $5,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DD. Hager Investment Management Services LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. R Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Ashton Thomas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in DuPont de Nemours during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.96% of the company’s stock.

Get DuPont de Nemours alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $104.00 to $101.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $107.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Barclays upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $85.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of DuPont de Nemours from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.75.

DuPont de Nemours Price Performance

DD stock opened at $82.49 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $77.64 and a 200-day moving average of $81.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.70 and a 12 month high of $90.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.34.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The basic materials company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 7.12%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

DuPont de Nemours Profile

(Free Report)

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through Electronics & Industrial, Water & Protection, and Corporate & Other segments. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DuPont de Nemours Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DuPont de Nemours and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.