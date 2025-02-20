Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Sold by D.A. Davidson & CO.

D.A. Davidson & CO. lowered its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Free Report) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 78,281 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 3,712 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $5,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Synchrony Financial by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,258,000 after acquiring an additional 1,817 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 14.5% during the 4th quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 143,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,937,000 after purchasing an additional 18,142 shares during the period. Monument Capital Management grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 44,230 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,875,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 4,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $207,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.48% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Performance

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $65.59 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $25.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $66.79 and a 200-day moving average of $58.91. Synchrony Financial has a 52 week low of $39.26 and a 52 week high of $70.93.

Synchrony Financial Announces Dividend

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.02. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 18.30% and a net margin of 15.36%. On average, analysts expect that Synchrony Financial will post 7.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. Synchrony Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.71%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SYF. Barclays upgraded Synchrony Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $59.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Compass Point cut Synchrony Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Synchrony Financial from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Bank of America upped their price target on Synchrony Financial from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.30.

Synchrony Financial Company Profile

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts, and sweep and affinity deposits, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

