Sanctuary Advisors LLC Sells 141 Shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Sanctuary Advisors LLC decreased its position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,596 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 141 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC’s holdings in Booking were worth $7,621,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Booking by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 1,876 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,321,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its position in Booking by 55.9% during the third quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 931 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,921,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Booking by 5.1% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 179,902 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $896,455,000 after purchasing an additional 8,735 shares in the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Booking by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 5,869 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,160,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Booking by 5.3% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 39,597 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $166,787,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.42% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BKNG has been the subject of several analyst reports. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,005.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 31st. Baird R W upgraded shares of Booking to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $5,400.00 target price on shares of Booking in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Citigroup lifted their price target on Booking from $4,100.00 to $5,500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Booking from $4,600.00 to $5,000.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $5,044.43.

Booking Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG opened at $5,110.60 on Thursday. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $3,180.00 and a 52 week high of $5,337.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4,913.12 and its 200 day moving average is $4,537.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $169.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.68, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.39.

About Booking

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

