J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. Sells 1,624 Shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM)

J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of The J. M. Smucker Company (NYSE:SJM – Free Report) by 27.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc.’s holdings in J. M. Smucker were worth $465,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 12.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,111,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $861,145,000 after purchasing an additional 762,746 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 40.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,353,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,169,000 after purchasing an additional 958,142 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 16.5% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,361,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,082,000 after acquiring an additional 192,748 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 990,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $119,966,000 after acquiring an additional 13,276 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 4.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 703,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after acquiring an additional 31,745 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Tucker H. Marshall sold 994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.00, for a total value of $112,322.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 18,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,116,942. This trade represents a 5.04 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SJM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Cowen downgraded shares of J. M. Smucker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $130.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $126.00 to $123.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of J. M. Smucker from $125.00 to $120.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $126.78.

J. M. Smucker Trading Up 2.5 %

NYSE SJM opened at $102.88 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.58. The company has a market capitalization of $10.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $106.45 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $113.59. The J. M. Smucker Company has a one year low of $98.77 and a one year high of $127.59.

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.51 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $2.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.27 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 5.96% and a return on equity of 14.35%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.59 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that The J. M. Smucker Company will post 9.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

J. M. Smucker Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $1.08 per share. This represents a $4.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 87.45%.

J. M. Smucker Company Profile

(Free Report)

The J. M. Smucker Company manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products worldwide. It operates in three segments: U.S. Retail Pet Foods, U.S. Retail Coffee, and U.S. Retail Consumer Foods. The company offers mainstream roast, ground, single serve, and premium coffee; peanut butter and specialty spreads; fruit spreads, toppings, and syrups; jelly products; nut mix products; shortening and oils; frozen sandwiches and snacks; pet food and pet snacks; and foodservice hot beverage, foodservice portion control, and flour products, as well as dog and cat food, frozen handheld products, juices and beverages, and baking mixes and ingredients.

