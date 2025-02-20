Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM) Shares Purchased by Financial Sense Advisors Inc.

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. raised its position in Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 62,731 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 551 shares during the quarter. Wheaton Precious Metals makes up about 1.2% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Wheaton Precious Metals were worth $3,528,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 3rd quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. 70.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE WPM opened at $69.48 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $60.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.32. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. has a 52-week low of $38.57 and a 52-week high of $69.66.

WPM has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Stifel Canada raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Wheaton Precious Metals from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report on Monday, November 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $78.00 price target on the stock. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Wheaton Precious Metals presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.67.

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. primarily sells precious metals in North America, Europe, and South America. It produces and sells gold, silver, palladium, and cobalt deposits. The company was formerly known as Silver Wheaton Corp. and changed its name to Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. in May 2017. Wheaton Precious Metals Corp.

