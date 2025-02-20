WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON) Share Price Passes Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund (NYSEARCA:DON – Get Free Report) shares crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $51.77 and traded as high as $52.17. WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund shares last traded at $52.03, with a volume of 178,020 shares traded.

WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Price Performance

The company has a market cap of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.38.

Get WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund alerts:

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of DON. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC increased its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 459.4% in the 4th quarter. Focus Partners Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 67,443 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,438,000 after acquiring an additional 55,386 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 756,976 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,582,000 after purchasing an additional 2,690 shares during the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth acquired a new stake in shares of WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund during the fourth quarter worth $11,649,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 31,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,348 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Capital Inc. acquired a new position in WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund in the 4th quarter valued at $837,000.

About WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund

WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree MidCap Dividend Index (the Index). The Index is a fundamentally weighted index that measures the performance of the mid-capitalization segment of the United States dividend-paying market.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WisdomTree U.S. MidCap Dividend Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.