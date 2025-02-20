Parthenon LLC Reduces Holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI)

Parthenon LLC lessened its holdings in YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 220,885 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,300 shares during the quarter. YETI comprises 1.0% of Parthenon LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in YETI were worth $8,506,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its holdings in YETI by 135.0% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,125 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 2,944 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of YETI by 48.3% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in YETI by 265.8% during the third quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 867 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in YETI by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 155,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,366,000 after acquiring an additional 9,560 shares during the period. Finally, Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in YETI in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,785,000.

Get YETI alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on YETI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on YETI from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Bank of America cut YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $55.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of YETI from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 14th. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (down from $55.00) on shares of YETI in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of YETI from $46.00 to $44.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.77.

YETI Stock Down 3.5 %

NYSE YETI opened at $37.07 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. YETI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.41 and a fifty-two week high of $45.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.41 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $39.15. The stock has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a PE ratio of 18.00, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 2.13.

YETI (NYSE:YETI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by ($0.06). YETI had a net margin of 9.60% and a return on equity of 28.23%. The firm had revenue of $555.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $554.08 million. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 2.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

YETI Profile

(Free Report)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. It offers coolers and equipment, including hard and soft coolers, cargo, bags, outdoor living, and associated accessories, as well as backpacks, duffel bags, luggage, packing cubes, carryalls, camp chairs, blankets, dog beds, dog bowls, and gear cases under the LoadOut, Panga, Crossroads, Camino, Hondo Base, Trailhead, Lowlands, Boomer, and SideKick Dry brands.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding YETI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for YETI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for YETI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.