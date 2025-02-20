Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Makes New $713,000 Investment in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 8,412 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $713,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BABA. Jessup Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group by 780.0% during the fourth quarter. Jessup Wealth Management Inc now owns 83,962 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,119,000 after buying an additional 74,421 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 106,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $9,041,000 after acquiring an additional 5,647 shares during the last quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 132.8% during the fourth quarter. Good Life Advisors LLC now owns 9,759 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $827,000 after purchasing an additional 5,567 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 68.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 6,689 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $567,000 after purchasing an additional 2,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mcdonald Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC now owns 8,542 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. 13.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of Alibaba Group stock opened at $125.57 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $93.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.11. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $68.36 and a 52-week high of $129.02. The firm has a market cap of $298.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.37 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Barclays cut their price objective on Alibaba Group from $137.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Alibaba Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Alibaba Group from $92.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $116.93.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

