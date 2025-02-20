Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (TSE:BIP.UN) Shares Pass Above 50 Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (TSE:BIP.UN – Get Free Report) (NYSE:BIP)’s stock price crossed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of C$46.42 and traded as high as C$47.69. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners shares last traded at C$47.30, with a volume of 443,387 shares trading hands.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Stock Performance

The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$46.42 and its 200-day moving average is C$45.99. The stock has a market capitalization of C$21.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -262.78, a PEG ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 180.01, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.81.

About Brookfield Infrastructure Partners

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners LP is a Bermuda exempted limited partnership that owns and operates quality, long-life assets that generate stable cash flows, by virtue of barriers to entry or other characteristics tend to appreciate in value over time. It focuses on acquiring infrastructure assets that have low maintenance capital costs and high barriers to entry.

