CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 10,250 Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG)

CogentBlue Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MFG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 10,250 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $50,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Natixis Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 351.2% in the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 3,355,910 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $14,028,000 after acquiring an additional 2,612,204 shares during the last quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 1,077.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sanctuary Advisors LLC now owns 278,847 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,166,000 after purchasing an additional 255,164 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group in the third quarter worth about $862,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 3,594.0% in the 3rd quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 157,252 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 152,995 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Mizuho Financial Group by 473.0% in the third quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 421,624 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,762,000 after buying an additional 348,046 shares in the last quarter. 3.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mizuho Financial Group Stock Up 0.4 %

MFG opened at $5.88 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $5.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.64. The company has a market cap of $74.45 billion, a PE ratio of 14.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.45. Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $3.45 and a twelve month high of $5.91.

About Mizuho Financial Group

Mizuho Financial Group ( NYSE:MFG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The bank reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.05. Mizuho Financial Group had a return on equity of 8.56% and a net margin of 7.85%. Sell-side analysts expect that Mizuho Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mizuho Financial Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in banking, trust, securities, and other businesses related to financial services in Japan, the Americas, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Retail & Business Banking Company, Corporate & Institutional Company, Global Corporate Company, Global Markets Company, Asset Management Company, and Others segments.

