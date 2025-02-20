Parthenon LLC Sells 122 Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC)

Parthenon LLC reduced its holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:GEHC – Free Report) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,709 shares of the company’s stock after selling 122 shares during the quarter. Parthenon LLC’s holdings in GE HealthCare Technologies were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. D1 Capital Partners L.P. bought a new position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies in the third quarter worth approximately $268,159,000. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 107.3% in the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,841,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $378,520,000 after buying an additional 2,506,417 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,615,890 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,747,101,000 after buying an additional 1,347,114 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of GE HealthCare Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth $93,713,000. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC grew its position in GE HealthCare Technologies by 124.5% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 1,709,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,659,000 after acquiring an additional 948,017 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.06% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GEHC shares. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded GE HealthCare Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $95.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on GE HealthCare Technologies from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on GE HealthCare Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.67.

GE HealthCare Technologies Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of GE HealthCare Technologies stock opened at $92.51 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.04. GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.51 and a 52-week high of $94.80. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.72. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.37, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.15.

GE HealthCare Technologies (NASDAQ:GEHC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $5.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.33 billion. GE HealthCare Technologies had a net margin of 10.13% and a return on equity of 25.74%. Equities research analysts forecast that GE HealthCare Technologies Inc. will post 4.66 EPS for the current year.

GE HealthCare Technologies Company Profile

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of products, services, and complementary digital solutions used in the diagnosis, treatment, and monitoring of patients in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Imaging, Ultrasound, Patient Care Solutions, and Pharmaceutical Diagnostics.

