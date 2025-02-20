Financial Sense Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,271 Shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR)

Financial Sense Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR – Free Report) by 4.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 29,002 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the period. First Solar comprises about 1.7% of Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Financial Sense Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Solar were worth $5,111,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of First Solar by 2.2% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,956,633 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,236,383,000 after purchasing an additional 108,984 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of First Solar by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,602,503 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $647,440,000 after purchasing an additional 24,143 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of First Solar by 75.8% during the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,097,364 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $523,166,000 after purchasing an additional 904,498 shares during the last quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. raised its holdings in First Solar by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 1,743,813 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $434,977,000 after buying an additional 15,890 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Solar by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 1,330,675 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock worth $331,924,000 after acquiring an additional 90,249 shares during the last quarter. 92.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FSLR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on First Solar from $240.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $307.00 to $267.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Susquehanna cut their price target on First Solar from $280.00 to $252.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of First Solar from $246.00 to $236.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on First Solar from $315.00 to $280.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $276.38.

FSLR opened at $162.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.40 billion, a PE ratio of 14.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.47. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $177.64 and a two-hundred day moving average of $201.00. First Solar, Inc. has a 12-month low of $141.70 and a 12-month high of $306.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

First Solar, Inc, a solar technology company, provides photovoltaic (PV) solar energy solutions in the United States, France, Japan, Chile, and internationally. The company manufactures and sells PV solar modules with a thin film semiconductor technology that provides a lower-carbon alternative to conventional crystalline silicon PV solar modules.

