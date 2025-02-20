Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO) Share Price Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Blue Dolphin Energy (OTCMKTS:BDCO – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $2.66 and traded as low as $1.82. Blue Dolphin Energy shares last traded at $1.82, with a volume of 13,663 shares.

Blue Dolphin Energy Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $2.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $3.38. The firm has a market cap of $27.15 million, a P/E ratio of 7.00 and a beta of 0.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a current ratio of 1.28.

About Blue Dolphin Energy

Blue Dolphin Energy Company, an independent downstream energy company, engages in the refining and marketing of petroleum products in the United States. It operates through two segments, Refinery Operations, and Tolling and Terminaling. The company produces finished products, including jet fuel, as well as various intermediate products, such as naphtha, heavy oil mud blendstock, and atmospheric gas oil; and conducts tolling and terminaling services at the Nixon facility.

