Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 121 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Free Report) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,699 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $4,614,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Chubb by 7.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 15,576,485 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,492,103,000 after acquiring an additional 1,052,999 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Chubb by 28,885.3% in the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 935,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,696,640,000 after purchasing an additional 931,841 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in Chubb by 4,559.3% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 844,832 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,641,000 after purchasing an additional 826,700 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec raised its position in Chubb by 49.7% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 1,172,267 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $338,070,000 after purchasing an additional 389,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in Chubb by 28.1% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,772,688 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $511,226,000 after buying an additional 388,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Chubb stock opened at $267.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.90 billion, a PE ratio of 11.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.67. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $238.85 and a 52 week high of $302.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $270.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $279.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a current ratio of 0.25.

Chubb ( NYSE:CB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.33 by $0.69. Chubb had a net margin of 16.63% and a return on equity of 13.75%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 21.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CB has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Chubb from $289.00 to $293.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market outperform” rating and issued a $325.00 price objective on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Chubb from $268.00 to $264.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $320.00 price target on shares of Chubb in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on Chubb from $328.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $295.73.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical risk, cyber risk, surety, and casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

