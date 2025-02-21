Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) Announces Earnings Results

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by ($0.33), Zacks reports. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 13.27% and a return on equity of 14.63%. Akamai Technologies updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 1.540-1.590 EPS and its FY 2025 guidance to 6.000-6.400 EPS.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

NASDAQ AKAM opened at $98.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $14.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.01, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $96.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.96. Akamai Technologies has a twelve month low of $84.70 and a twelve month high of $113.36.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on AKAM shares. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Friday. Oppenheimer upgraded Akamai Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. Citigroup cut their price target on Akamai Technologies from $104.00 to $102.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America downgraded Akamai Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $125.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler downgraded Akamai Technologies from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $112.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $112.42.

Insider Transactions at Akamai Technologies

In other news, EVP Paul C. Joseph sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.57, for a total value of $366,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,115,633.28. This represents a 14.76 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Edward J. Mcgowan sold 10,782 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.71, for a total value of $1,064,291.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,716 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,196.36. The trade was a 45.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,782 shares of company stock valued at $1,523,951 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

About Akamai Technologies

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud computing, security, and content delivery services in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

