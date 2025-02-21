BAE Systems (LON:BA) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

BAE Systems (LON:BA – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported GBX 68.50 ($0.87) earnings per share for the quarter, Digital Look Earnings reports. BAE Systems had a return on equity of 16.87% and a net margin of 7.49%.

BAE Systems Stock Performance

BA stock opened at GBX 1,284 ($16.27) on Friday. BAE Systems has a 1-year low of GBX 1,012.50 ($12.83) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,415.25 ($17.93). The firm has a market cap of £39.75 billion, a PE ratio of 22.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 0.33. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,202.63 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,264.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 94.02.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently issued reports on BA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,510 ($19.13) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,440 ($18.25) target price on shares of BAE Systems in a research report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, BAE Systems presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,468 ($18.60).

About BAE Systems

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Platforms & Services, Air, Maritime, and Cyber & Intelligence. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance capabilities, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

