Peoples Bank OH Reduces Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

Peoples Bank OH decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 22,483 shares of the company’s stock after selling 251 shares during the period. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 1.2% of Peoples Bank OH’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Peoples Bank OH’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,988,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IWR. McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $210,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 15,459.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 479,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,238,000 after purchasing an additional 476,137 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% during the third quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.6% during the third quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 451,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after purchasing an additional 11,593 shares during the period. Finally, Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF during the third quarter worth about $201,000.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $91.89 on Friday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $78.36 and a 52 week high of $96.00. The company has a market capitalization of $40.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.79 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $90.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $89.27.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

