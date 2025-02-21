Centricity Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 27,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,908,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 13.9% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 185.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 57 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 37 shares during the period. Prospera Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $46,000. Kennebec Savings Bank bought a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter worth $51,000. Urban Financial Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the third quarter valued at $51,000. Finally, Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $53,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VOO opened at $561.30 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $508.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $453.60 and a 52-week high of $563.92. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $550.35 and its 200 day simple moving average is $535.15.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

