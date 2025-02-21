Fairway Financial LLC Invests $5.77 Million in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Fairway Financial LLC bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 96,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,774,000. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF comprises about 5.3% of Fairway Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FTSM. GDS Wealth Management increased its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 204.9% in the 3rd quarter. GDS Wealth Management now owns 1,472,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,131,000 after purchasing an additional 989,192 shares during the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,798,000. Holistic Planning LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,689.7% during the 4th quarter. Holistic Planning LLC now owns 261,409 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,624,000 after buying an additional 246,803 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 517,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,923,000 after buying an additional 209,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 1,602.2% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 219,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,132,000 after buying an additional 206,449 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:FTSM opened at $59.92 on Friday. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $59.54 and a fifty-two week high of $60.16. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $59.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $59.91.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st were given a $0.226 dividend. This represents a $2.71 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

The First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (FTSM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. Short Treasury Bond index. The fund is actively-managed to invest in a variety of fixed income securities with a target maturity of less than three years. FTSM was launched on Aug 5, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

