3,519 Shares in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) Bought by Centricity Wealth Management LLC

Centricity Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 3,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $929,000. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.9% of Centricity Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Wagner Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the third quarter valued at $35,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 907.1% in the fourth quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $275.76 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $71.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 0.98. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $233.42 and a fifty-two week high of $285.60. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $271.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.94.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

