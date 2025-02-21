Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.
Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.2 %
TATYY opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.
About Tate & Lyle
