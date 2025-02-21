Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY) Rating Lowered to “Hold” at Berenberg Bank

Tate & Lyle (OTCMKTS:TATYY – Get Free Report) was downgraded by investment analysts at Berenberg Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Wednesday,Zacks.com reports.

Tate & Lyle Trading Up 0.2 %

TATYY opened at $28.16 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 2.46. Tate & Lyle has a 1 year low of $27.43 and a 1 year high of $44.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $32.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $35.27.

About Tate & Lyle

Tate & Lyle PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides ingredients and solutions to the food, beverage, and other industries in the United States, the United Kingdom, other European countries, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Food & Beverage Solutions, Sucralose, and Primary Products.

