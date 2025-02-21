CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.06 EPS

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.06), Zacks reports. CarGurus had a positive return on equity of 13.96% and a negative net margin of 5.47%. CarGurus updated its Q1 2025 guidance to 0.410-0.470 EPS.

CarGurus Stock Down 1.4 %

NASDAQ:CARG opened at $37.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.94 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60. The stock has a market cap of $3.90 billion, a PE ratio of -81.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.59. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $21.18 and a 52 week high of $41.33.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have commented on CARG shares. B. Riley increased their target price on CarGurus from $30.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on CarGurus from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on CarGurus from $32.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded CarGurus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CarGurus has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.41.

Insider Transactions at CarGurus

In other CarGurus news, CMO Dafna Sarnoff sold 10,570 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.78, for a total transaction of $378,194.60. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 95,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,408,438.58. The trade was a 9.99 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Samuel Zales sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total value of $282,750.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 434,821 shares in the company, valued at $16,392,751.70. The trade was a 1.70 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 59,388 shares of company stock valued at $2,204,338. 17.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About CarGurus

CarGurus, Inc operates an online automotive platform for buying and selling vehicles in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, U.S. Marketplace and Digital Wholesale. The company provides an online automotive marketplace where customers can search for new and used car listings from its dealers and sell their car to dealers and other consumers; and paid listings subscriptions for enhanced access to its marketplace that connects dealers to a large audience of informed and engaged consumers.

