Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Purchases 2,814 Shares of CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI raised its position in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 30.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,954 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,814 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $4,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 5,068,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,421,646,000 after purchasing an additional 1,013,161 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 17,926.3% during the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 925,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $259,668,000 after purchasing an additional 920,695 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 1,655.9% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 755,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,021,000 after purchasing an additional 712,900 shares during the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 248.6% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 521,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,180,000 after purchasing an additional 371,695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,630,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,701,144,000 after purchasing an additional 275,717 shares during the last quarter. 71.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 1,863 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.46, for a total value of $667,810.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 41,059 shares in the company, valued at $14,718,009.14. This represents a 4.34 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Shawn Henry sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.67, for a total transaction of $1,802,680.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 94,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,459,423.38. The trade was a 4.07 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 136,565 shares of company stock worth $51,038,529. 4.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Shares of CRWD stock opened at $436.14 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.43 billion, a PE ratio of 855.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $383.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $328.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $200.81 and a 12 month high of $455.59.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CRWD. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. KeyCorp boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $395.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $385.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of CrowdStrike from $400.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of CrowdStrike from $372.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $379.73.

About CrowdStrike

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions in the United States and internationally. Its unified platform offers cloud-delivered protection of endpoints, cloud workloads, identity, and data. The company offers corporate endpoint and cloud workload security, managed security, security and vulnerability management, IT operations management, identity protection, SIEM and log management, threat intelligence, data protection, security orchestration, automation and response and AI powered workflow automation, and securing generative AI workload services.

