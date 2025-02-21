40,913 Shares in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS) Acquired by Compass Capital Corp MA ADV

Compass Capital Corp MA ADV acquired a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 40,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $824,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PHYS. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 2,471.9% in the 3rd quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,859,518 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $58,277,000 after purchasing an additional 2,748,335 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 5,078.7% in the 4th quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 2,025,763 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,799,000 after purchasing an additional 1,986,646 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 73.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 1,602,282 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $32,655,000 after purchasing an additional 677,623 shares during the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP bought a new position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $9,566,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Sprott Physical Gold Trust by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,277,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $46,415,000 after purchasing an additional 277,117 shares during the last quarter.

Get Sprott Physical Gold Trust alerts:

Sprott Physical Gold Trust Stock Performance

PHYS stock opened at $22.75 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.51. Sprott Physical Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $15.55 and a fifty-two week high of $22.80.

About Sprott Physical Gold Trust

Sprott Physical Gold Trust operates as a closed-end investment trust, which engages in investing and holding all of its assets in physical gold bullion. Its investment objective is to provide a secure, convenient, and exchange-traded investment alternative for investors through investing primarily in long-term holdings of unencumbered, fully allocated, physical gold bullion and will not speculate with regard to short-term changes in gold prices.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PHYS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Physical Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:PHYS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Physical Gold Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.