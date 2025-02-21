Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI Acquires 1,150 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI increased its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,840 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CALF. Eastern Bank bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $88,000. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 22.1% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 385,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,929,000 after purchasing an additional 69,882 shares in the last quarter. Global Assets Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF in the third quarter worth $1,161,000. PSI Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 168,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,860,000 after purchasing an additional 13,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 6.8% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC now owns 123,620 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,699,000 after purchasing an additional 7,825 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:CALF opened at $42.05 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.34.

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

