Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL) Shares Purchased by Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI

Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its position in Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. (NYSE:KNSL – Free Report) by 64.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 778 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI’s holdings in Kinsale Capital Group were worth $362,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. acquired a new position in Kinsale Capital Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust acquired a new position in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 450.0% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 88 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 67.2% during the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 102 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 68.9% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.36% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently commented on KNSL. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $445.00 to $461.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research raised shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $535.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $535.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $500.00 price objective on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Kinsale Capital Group in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinsale Capital Group has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $468.56.

Kinsale Capital Group Stock Up 0.4 %

KNSL opened at $442.05 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $455.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $465.68. The company has a market cap of $10.30 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.15. Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $355.12 and a 1 year high of $548.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.09.

Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The financial services provider reported $4.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $412.12 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $418.32 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a return on equity of 28.04% and a net margin of 26.13%. Sell-side analysts expect that Kinsale Capital Group, Inc. will post 17.72 earnings per share for the current year.

Kinsale Capital Group Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th will be issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 27th. This is a boost from Kinsale Capital Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. Kinsale Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kinsale Capital Group news, EVP Diane D. Schnupp sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.00, for a total value of $255,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $3,566,940. This represents a 6.67 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James Joseph Ritchie sold 2,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $499.79, for a total value of $1,147,018.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,672,456.92. This represents a 23.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Kinsale Capital Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc, a specialty insurance company, engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance products in the United States. The company’s commercial lines offerings include commercial property, small business casualty and property, excess and general casualty, construction, allied health, life sciences, entertainment, energy, environmental, excess professional, health care, public entity, commercial auto, inland marine, aviation, ocean marine, product recall, and railroad, as well as product, professional, and management liability insurance.

