Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust (OTCMKTS:BOWFF – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The financial services provider reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust had a net margin of 117.99% and a return on equity of 15.06%.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Price Performance

Shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust stock opened at $44.71 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust has a 1-year low of $41.49 and a 1-year high of $71.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.03 and a beta of 1.53.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th.

Boardwalk Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Boardwalk REIT strives to be Canada’s friendliest community provider and is a leading owner/operator of multi-family rental communities. Providing homes in more than 200 communities, with over 34,000 residential suites totaling over 29 million net rentable square feet, Boardwalk has a proven long-term track record of building better communities, where love always lives.

