Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 30.29%.
Luckin Coffee Stock Up 7.8 %
Shares of LKNCY stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.
About Luckin Coffee
