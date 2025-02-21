Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.18 EPS

Luckin Coffee (OTCMKTS:LKNCY – Get Free Report) announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.18, Zacks reports. Luckin Coffee had a net margin of 7.51% and a return on equity of 30.29%.

Luckin Coffee Stock Up 7.8 %

Shares of LKNCY stock opened at $32.00 on Friday. Luckin Coffee has a 12-month low of $17.28 and a 12-month high of $33.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.94 and a beta of -0.71. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $26.68 and a 200-day moving average of $23.96.

About Luckin Coffee

Luckin Coffee Inc offers retail services of freshly brewed drinks, and pre-made food and beverage items in the People's Republic of China. It offers hot and iced freshly brewed coffee, such as Americano, Latte, Cappuccino, Macchiato, Flat White, and Mocha, as well as specialty coffee based on market and seasonal trends; coconut milk latte products; tea drinks; pre-made beverages; and pre-made food items, such as pastries, sandwiches, and snacks.

