SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Bought by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GLD. Ashton Thomas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the third quarter valued at about $28,000. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. PayPay Securities Corp boosted its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 55.3% in the fourth quarter. PayPay Securities Corp now owns 132 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Capital Performance Advisors LLP acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Pittenger & Anderson Inc. purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $270.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $252.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $244.82. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $187.05 and a 12 month high of $271.84.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.