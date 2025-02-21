CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF) Shares Purchased by Venturi Wealth Management LLC

Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Free Report) by 1,609.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,213 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in CF Industries were worth $274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heck Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in CF Industries during the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Brooklyn Investment Group acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of CF Industries by 422.0% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Trust Co LLC now owns 569 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sierra Ocean LLC acquired a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 93.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered CF Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CF Industries from $92.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of CF Industries from $114.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays lowered shares of CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $96.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of CF Industries from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.29.

CF Industries Price Performance

CF opened at $80.22 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 2.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $69.13 and a 1 year high of $98.25. The stock has a market cap of $13.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.69, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.98.

CF Industries (NYSE:CF – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.40. CF Industries had a return on equity of 14.57% and a net margin of 19.45%. The business had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. Analysts forecast that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CF Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 14th. CF Industries’s dividend payout ratio is 31.65%.

Insider Transactions at CF Industries

In related news, EVP Susan L. Menzel sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.86, for a total value of $325,010.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,828,636.48. The trade was a 5.28 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Ashraf K. Malik sold 8,889 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $844,455.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,507,745. The trade was a 35.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,389 shares of company stock worth $1,455,965 in the last 90 days. 0.42% of the stock is owned by insiders.

CF Industries Company Profile

CF Industries Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Ammonia, Granular Urea, UAN, AN, and Other segments.

Further Reading

