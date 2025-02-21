Kestra Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV)

Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:GNOV – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 5,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $190,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November by 43.5% during the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 46,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November in the 4th quarter valued at about $750,000. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $659,000. ORG Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November during the fourth quarter worth approximately $109,000.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:GNOV opened at $35.74 on Friday. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November has a fifty-two week low of $32.22 and a fifty-two week high of $36.32. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $35.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $34.81.

FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF – November Profile

The FT Vest U.S. Equity Moderate Buffer ETF -November (GNOV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a specific holdings period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral.

