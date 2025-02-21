Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.
Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.
Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.
