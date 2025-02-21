Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF) Price Target Raised to C$0.55

Western Forest Products (TSE:WEF – Free Report) had its price objective lifted by TD Securities from C$0.50 to C$0.55 in a research report released on Tuesday morning,BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a hold rating on the stock.

Separately, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Western Forest Products from C$0.60 to C$0.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of WEF stock opened at C$0.48 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$152.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.48, a PEG ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.04, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.42 and a 200 day moving average price of C$0.45. Western Forest Products has a twelve month low of C$0.37 and a twelve month high of C$0.67.

Western Forest Products Inc is a Canada-based softwood forest products company. The company’s principal business activities include timber harvesting, reforestation, forest management, sawmilling logs into lumber and wood chips, and value-added lumber remanufacturing. Its operating business segment comprised of Timber harvesting, Log sales, and Lumber manufacturing and sales.

