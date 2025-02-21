C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors Acquires New Stake in Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS)

C2P Capital Advisory Group LLC d.b.a. Prosperity Capital Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 3,436 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $334,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OTIS. M&T Bank Corp lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 183,984 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,123,000 after acquiring an additional 18,536 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.1% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,111,000 after acquiring an additional 4,918 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 41.0% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 28,076,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,918,223,000 after acquiring an additional 8,161,946 shares during the last quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,002,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,054,000 after acquiring an additional 121,322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB boosted its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 297.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 13,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 9,979 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OTIS has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Otis Worldwide in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $113.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $104.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Otis Worldwide from $94.00 to $91.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Otis Worldwide from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Otis Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.88.

Otis Worldwide Trading Up 0.7 %

OTIS opened at $99.02 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.06. The company’s 50 day moving average is $94.64 and its 200 day moving average is $97.22. Otis Worldwide Co. has a 12-month low of $90.12 and a 12-month high of $106.33.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by ($0.02). Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 31.76% and a net margin of 11.53%. As a group, analysts predict that Otis Worldwide Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Otis Worldwide Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Otis Worldwide’s payout ratio is 38.42%.

Otis Worldwide announced that its board has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, January 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the company to buy up to 5.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Nora E. Lafreniere sold 1,700 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.91, for a total transaction of $163,047.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 24,927 shares in the company, valued at $2,390,748.57. This trade represents a 6.38 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Judith Fran Marks sold 28,440 shares of Otis Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.77, for a total transaction of $2,723,698.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 230,153 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,041,752.81. The trade was a 11.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 105,621 shares of company stock worth $10,046,255. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

About Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Corporation engages in manufacturing, installation, and servicing of elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

