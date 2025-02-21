Boston Financial Mangement LLC Cuts Stake in Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC lessened its stake in shares of Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report) by 19.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,784 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,515 shares during the quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC’s holdings in Crown Castle were worth $2,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CCI. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 107.9% during the 3rd quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 262 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Crown Castle by 300.0% during the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Roxbury Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Crown Castle during the 3rd quarter valued at about $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.77% of the company’s stock.
Crown Castle Price Performance
Shares of NYSE:CCI opened at $91.29 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 0.54 and a quick ratio of 0.54. Crown Castle Inc. has a 1-year low of $84.20 and a 1-year high of $120.92. The company has a market capitalization of $39.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.37 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $103.20.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Crown Castle
Crown Castle Profile
Crown Castle owns, operates and leases more than 40,000 cell towers and approximately 90,000 route miles of fiber supporting small cells and fiber solutions across every major U.S. market. This nationwide portfolio of communications infrastructure connects cities and communities to essential data, technology and wireless service – bringing information, ideas and innovations to the people and businesses that need them.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Crown Castle
- Trading Stocks: RSI and Why it’s Useful
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Why Are Stock Sectors Important to Successful Investing?
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Crown Castle Inc. (NYSE:CCI – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Crown Castle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Crown Castle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.