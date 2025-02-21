BKF Capital Group (OTCMKTS:BKFG) Shares Pass Below 200 Day Moving Average – Here’s Why

BKF Capital Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:BKFG – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $20.90 and traded as low as $20.50. BKF Capital Group shares last traded at $20.55, with a volume of 200 shares changing hands.

BKF Capital Group Trading Up 2.5 %

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.06 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.15 million, a P/E ratio of -51.37 and a beta of -0.33.

BKF Capital Group Company Profile

BKF Capital Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, invests in publicly and privately owned businesses in the United States. The company also provides investment banking services, such as mergers and acquisitions advisory, and capital raising services to lower and middle-market companies. It also manufactures and markets data storage system products and power solutions under the Qualstar brand name.

