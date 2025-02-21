Boston Financial Mangement LLC Buys New Position in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Boston Financial Mangement LLC bought a new stake in shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 4,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $367,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. Bryn Mawr Capital Management LLC now owns 15,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,245,000 after acquiring an additional 5,594 shares during the period. Empower Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 959,823 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,613,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 187.3% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 2,485 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Service Co. International by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,936 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the period. 85.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Service Co. International Price Performance

SCI stock opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.83, a current ratio of 0.52 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.87. The business’s 50-day moving average is $78.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $79.59. Service Co. International has a 1 year low of $67.19 and a 1 year high of $89.37.

Service Co. International Increases Dividend

Service Co. International ( NYSE:SCI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.06. Service Co. International had a return on equity of 32.18% and a net margin of 12.39%. Analysts anticipate that Service Co. International will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. This is a positive change from Service Co. International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.80%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Service Co. International from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th. StockNews.com raised Service Co. International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James increased their price target on Service Co. International from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on Service Co. International from $84.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.50.

Service Co. International Profile

(Free Report)

Service Corp. International engages in the provision of funeral goods and services. It operates through the Funeral and Cemetery segments. The Funeral segment offers services related to cremations, including the use of home facilities and motor vehicles, arranging and directing services, removal, preparation, embalming, memorialization, and catering.

