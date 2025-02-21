Opsens (OTCMKTS:OPSSF) Shares Pass Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Shares of Opsens Inc. (OTCMKTS:OPSSF – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.14 and traded as low as $2.12. Opsens shares last traded at $2.14, with a volume of 36,000 shares changing hands.
Opsens Stock Performance
The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.14.
Opsens Company Profile
Opsens Inc develops, manufactures, installs, and sells fiber optic sensors for cardiovascular interventions. The company operates in two segments, Medical and Industrial. The company provides advanced optical-based pressure guidewire (OptoWire), a guidewire used in the transcatheter aortic valve replacement procedure; and a range of miniature optical sensors to measure pressure and temperature to be used in a range of applications that can be integrated in other medical devices.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Opsens
- How to Profit From Value Investing
- Ray Dalio’s Bridgewater Loaded Up on These Stocks in Q4 2024
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Walmart Faces Tariff Headwinds, Consumer Trends Remain Positive
- Value Investing: Is it a Good Strategy in 2022? (Hint: Always)
- Tesla: 2 Reasons to Buy, 1 Reason to Run
Receive News & Ratings for Opsens Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Opsens and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.