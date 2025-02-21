Kerry Group (LON:KYGA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average – Time to Sell?

Kerry Group plc (LON:KYGA – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 91.78 ($1.16) and traded as high as GBX 99.10 ($1.26). Kerry Group shares last traded at GBX 96.95 ($1.23), with a volume of 5,878 shares traded.

Kerry Group Trading Up 0.9 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 38.59, a current ratio of 1.54 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The company has a fifty day moving average of GBX 94.76 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 91.78. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.07 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.57.

Kerry Group Company Profile

Kerry Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides taste and nutrition solutions. The company operates in two segments, Taste & Nutrition, and Dairy Ireland. The Taste & Nutrition segment offers taste and nutrition solutions for the food, beverage, and pharmaceutical markets. The Dairy Ireland segment provides value-add dairy ingredients and consumer products, including functional proteins and nutritional bases.

