Centricity Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Centricity Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $100,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Darwin Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA purchased a new position in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Financial Life Planners acquired a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Union Savings Bank boosted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Union Savings Bank now owns 501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter.

BATS IEFA opened at $76.10 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $72.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.38 and a beta of 0.82. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $56.55 and a 12-month high of $70.84.

The iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (IEFA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE IMI index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed-market stocks in Europe, Australasia and the Far East, and excludes North America IEFA was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.

