JMG Financial Group Ltd. Acquires 101 Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

JMG Financial Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,419 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. JMG Financial Group Ltd.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF were worth $3,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. FDx Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 27.8% during the fourth quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 57,565 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,633,000 after buying an additional 12,521 shares during the last quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 72,285 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,048 shares during the period. Boston Financial Mangement LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Boston Financial Mangement LLC now owns 123,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,231,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 114,731 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $13,219,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares during the period. Finally, WealthBridge Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 6,890 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $794,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF stock opened at $116.04 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $128.61. The company has a market cap of $84.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.95 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $117.20 and its 200 day moving average is $117.18.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.