Appian (NASDAQ:APPN) Issues Q1 Earnings Guidance

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) updated its first quarter earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.02-0.05 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of ($0.01). The company issued revenue guidance of $162-164 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $167.87 million. Appian also updated its FY 2025 guidance to 0.170-0.220 EPS.

A number of research firms have weighed in on APPN. Scotiabank began coverage on shares of Appian in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $37.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Appian in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Appian from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $40.17.

Shares of NASDAQ:APPN traded down $0.74 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.90. 105,642 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 449,416. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -26.90 and a beta of 1.64. Appian has a twelve month low of $26.28 and a twelve month high of $43.33. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.06.

Appian (NASDAQ:APPN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by ($0.11). Appian had a negative net margin of 14.95% and a negative return on equity of 532.05%. The firm had revenue of $166.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $164.31 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.06 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Appian will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director William D. Mccarthy sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total transaction of $27,146.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 7,966 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,921.48. This represents a 8.08 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 44.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Appian Corporation, a software company that provides low-code design platform in the United States, Mexico, Portugal, and internationally. The company's platform offers artificial intelligence, process automation, data fabric, and process mining. It provides The Appian Platform, an integrated automation platform that enables organizations to design, automate, and optimize mission-critical business processes.

