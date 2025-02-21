Covey Capital Advisors LLC Sells 1,421 Shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR)

Covey Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 16,785 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,421 shares during the quarter. Covey Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in Distribution Solutions Group were worth $577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $87,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $150,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 5,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,000 after acquiring an additional 891 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Distribution Solutions Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Barclays PLC lifted its position in shares of Distribution Solutions Group by 342.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 17,007 shares of the company’s stock valued at $654,000 after acquiring an additional 13,159 shares during the period. 91.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Distribution Solutions Group alerts:

Distribution Solutions Group Price Performance

Shares of DSGR stock opened at $29.87 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.00 and a twelve month high of $41.47. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 746.94 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.15.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Barrington Research upped their target price on Distribution Solutions Group from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th.

Read Our Latest Report on DSGR

About Distribution Solutions Group

(Free Report)

Distribution Solutions Group, Inc, a specialty distribution company, engages in the provision of value-added distribution solutions in North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East. The company provides its solutions to the maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO); original equipment manufacturer (OEM); and industrial technology markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DSGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Distribution Solutions Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Distribution Solutions Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Distribution Solutions Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.