Prakash Investment Advisors LLC Takes $254,000 Position in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX)

Prakash Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 600 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FIX. Consolidated Planning Corp grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. Consolidated Planning Corp now owns 4,783 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,028,000 after buying an additional 1,573 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the fourth quarter worth about $2,998,000. Zacks Investment Management grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 26.2% during the third quarter. Zacks Investment Management now owns 8,650 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,376,000 after buying an additional 1,795 shares in the last quarter. Entropy Technologies LP purchased a new position in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter worth about $1,484,000. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC grew its position in Comfort Systems USA by 16.5% during the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 99,553 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $38,833,000 after buying an additional 14,090 shares in the last quarter. 96.51% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Northcoast Research assumed coverage on Comfort Systems USA in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $525.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com raised Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 15th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $524.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Comfort Systems USA from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 9th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $506.75.

Comfort Systems USA Trading Down 3.4 %

NYSE FIX opened at $382.29 on Friday. Comfort Systems USA, Inc. has a 1-year low of $239.80 and a 1-year high of $553.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $446.90 and a 200-day moving average of $414.14. The firm has a market cap of $13.61 billion, a PE ratio of 29.25 and a beta of 1.22.

Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The construction company reported $4.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.63 by $0.46. Comfort Systems USA had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 7.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Comfort Systems USA, Inc. will post 13.95 EPS for the current year.

Comfort Systems USA Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This is a positive change from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.71%.

About Comfort Systems USA

Comfort Systems USA, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It operates through two segments, Mechanical and Electrical. The company offers heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems, as well as plumbing, electrical, piping and controls, off-site construction, monitoring, and fire protection.

